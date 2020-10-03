Bismarck man dead after Oliver County crash

A Bismarck man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Oliver County early Saturday morning.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:34 a.m.

The man was driving northbound on 37th Ave SW, 10 miles north of I-94, when he lost control of his GMC Envoy.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.