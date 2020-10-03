Bismarck man dead after Oliver County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Oliver County early Saturday morning.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:34 a.m.

The man was driving northbound on 37th Ave SW, 10 miles north of I-94, when he lost control of his GMC Envoy.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

Shooting in Minot Saturday

Robert One Minute 10-3

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-3-20

Sex Offender Protest

Bison tailgate

Blessings Bags

Protecting pheasant season

Pumpkin theft update

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-3-20

FNFF Class A 10-2

Friday Night Football Frenzy - AAA, AA, 9-Man

Friday, October 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Jewelry Store

Mandan Businesses

Flu & Covid Numbers

Mask Guidelines Follow

End of the Rope

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss