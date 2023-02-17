BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department, 68-year-old Robert Fetch of Bismarck died in the fire.

Firefighters put out the house fire Wednesday evening on 52nd Street Northeast in Bismarck.

Crews found Fetch in the house and emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he later passed away.

Firefighters were on the scene for hours working to put the fire out.

“Crews were out there for quite some time due to how the home was constructed. We did struggle but did eventually put the fire out,” said Dustin Theurer, Bismarck Rural Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.