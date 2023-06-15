UPDATE: June 15 – 1:00 p.m.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the vehicle has officially been taken out of the water.

ORIGINAL STORY: June 15 – 11:57 p.m.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A car was found sinking in the Missouri River on Wednesday evening after a 28-year-old Bismarck man drove it into the river around 7:15 p.m. near the Huckleberry House.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a witness told police that the driver got into his car and drove it in reverse, causing him to back over the embankment and go right into the river.

The driver has since been taken to a local hospital and has been treated for minor injuries.

A crew from the Burleigh County Dive and Rescue team tried to find the vehicle in the river but called it off due to darkness.