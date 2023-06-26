BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Bismarck man drowned at the Kimball Bottoms Recreational Area early Saturday morning.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, a call was made around 5:30 a.m. on June 24th for a report of people struggling to swim about 40 yards from the shore of Kimball Bottoms.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 20-year-old Bismarck man who was struggling in the water. A rescue swimmer from the Burleigh County Water Rescue Team entered the water and rescued the 20-year-old.

Deputies on the scene soon confirmed that there was a second man who had also entered the water prior to their arrival. Search efforts began immediately and at about 8:40 a.m., the 22-year-old, who has been identified as Franzyano Franz, was pronounced deceased on the scene.