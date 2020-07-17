Bismarck man eliminated from ‘Worst Cooks in America’

The Bismarck man competing on Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America had to hang up his apron this week after being eliminated.

Evan Baker was the first ever North Dakotan to compete on the show along with 13 others.

But his journey came to an end after forgetting to add salt to his sausage.

During his time on the show he said the most difficult skill to learn was slicing an onion.

Baker told KX that once he got there, he believed he had a good chance of winning.

“I didn’t think I would quite make it to week four. But I think after I made it past week one, I started thinking and analyzing who else was on the team and so forth, ‘Hey, I have a shot.’ Like I could even try to run the table and try to make it to episodes 5, 6 and 7,” shared Baker.

During his time on the show, Baker was selected to be one of Chef Anne Burrell’s rocking red stars.

