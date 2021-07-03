Bismarck man faces up to 20 years in prison after guilty verdict was reached in what police say was a gang shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been found guilty on one of three attempted murder charges that prosecutors say was the result of a gang shooting. A Burleigh County jury deliberated over two days before reaching the verdict for Mason Schuh Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old Schuh faces up to 20 years in prison. He was accused of firing multiple gunshots from one vehicle into another is what police say was a dispute between two rival gangs in April 2020. A juvenile in the other vehicle returned fire. No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.
