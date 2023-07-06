BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A man in Bismarck says the night of the 4th of July, someone showed up and stole from his garden and there’s not much he can do about it.

But these weren’t thieves hoping for a healthy vegetable to munch, instead, they wanted Max Tschosik’s equipment.

“I was just totally bummed Wednesday morning when I saw that. Because it’s so time-consuming,” Tschosik said.

Tschosik had some unexpected 4th of July visitors.

“When I pulled up, my cucumbers were spread out all over,” Tschosik said.

Sometime in the middle of the night, someone showed up and damaged his community garden plot.

“There must’ve been a few people. One must’ve pulled them out and handed them,” Tschosik said.

Tschosik was able to follow the footprints as thieves stole about $300 worth of his garden trellises.

“I did find a little pencil flashlight laying here,” Tschosik said.

Tschosik says he already alerted Bismarck police to let them know what was going on and to ask them to keep an eye out for anything suspicious. Unfortunately, as far as trying to catch whoever took Max’s goods, officers told him, “I wouldn’t hold my breath.”

“They were upfront with me that odds are they’ll never find who did it. And there’s no serial numbers off my bought trellises, so basically, if they’re in somebody’s yard, there’s no way to prove anymore,” Tschosik said.

Tschosik has since put in replacement trellises for his cucumbers. But he says it’s an added chore he didn’t need this summer.

“I’ve got mega hours spent on this place,” Tschosik said. “And I enjoy it. But it’s disheartening when somebody comes in and has to steal your equipment. It’s crazy.”

Tschosik says unfortunately, the garden along Airport Road has been targeted by both thieves and vandals in the past, including last summer when vandals ripped out a woman’s entire tomato patch.