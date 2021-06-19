Bismarck man gets 15 years for raping unconscious teen girl

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to buying alcohol for a teenage girl and raping her while she was asleep or passed out has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Forty-three-year-old John Burnette III appeared in court on Friday. He also must spend five years on supervised probation and register as a sex offender upon his release.

The girl told police she drank at Burnette’s residence and awoke to him raping her. Police say they found evidence on Burnette’s phone that he photographed the girl and distributed the photos, and that he bought alcohol for her.