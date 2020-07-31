Bismarck man gets 16 years for sexually abusing infant, forgery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who was originally sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing an infant was re-sentenced to 16 years in prison, due in part to the fact he submitted false letters of support.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that South Central District Judge David Reich said the letters were one of the factors he considered in handing down the new sentence Friday for 35-year-old Andrew Glasser, of Bismarck.

Reich, whose first sentence sparked a public outcry, told the court that he’s influenced by evidence and the law and not by public opinion.

Glasser was originally sentenced in February after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault.