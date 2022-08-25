BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One man says it’s easy living now that he has two new hips.

Darin Rohrich says after years of playing basketball and softball, the wear and tear were too much on his hips.

He’s not quite 50 yet but says he fractured a hip in 2021.

Doctors told him he had osteonecrosis or when the blood supply to the head of the femur is disrupted causing bone cells to die.

So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.

“In his case, I like the Styrofoam analogy, where the bone becomes soft and you can leave a big thumbprint in it. Or an even more progressive advanced collapse and it flattens out,” Sanford Health Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Coridon Huez said.

“I had surgery at 8:15 in the morning and was home between two and three in the afternoon. And walking with a walker, going up steps. And I think the important thing is you just have to constantly move,” Rohrich said.

Rohrich says he stays active as a father of six.

Doctors tell Rohrich the new hips should last him the rest of his life.