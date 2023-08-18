VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck man died in a crash after officials say a semi-truck hit him while he stood in the middle of the interstate near Valley City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old man from West Fargo was driving a Freightliner just after 3 AM. He was heading west on I-94 in the right lane when he hit a 35-year-old Bismarck man, who he says was walking in the middle of the lane.

The Bismarck man was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.