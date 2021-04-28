Bismarck man honoring fallen Vietnam veterans and their families

Friday marks 46 years since the Vietnam War ended, and one Bismarck man has been working to keep the memories of those who fought alive.

Since 2013, Jim Nelson, who serves as the Commander of the American Veterans Organization, has been looking for families of veterans who lost their lives during the second-longest war in history.

He’s also working to preserve the vets who were never found.

Nelson says his mission is to honor the families with Gold Star certificates, which denotes a relative of a person killed while serving in the armed forces during wartime.

“It’s a sad page in our history, but it’s a page we can’t forget. We’re kind of in a mentality where we’re trying to erase history and that would be a fatal mistake.” Nelson said.

Nelson says he encourages anyone to reach out to him directly with a veteran you would like honored.