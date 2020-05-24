Bismarck man in custody after five-hour standoff with police Saturday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

A 39-year-old Bismarck man was taken into custody early Sunday morning by Bismarck Police and West Dakota SWAT for terrorizing, aggravated assault, and felonious restraint after a five-hour standoff in Central Bismarck.

At 6:51 p.m. on Saturday evening, Bismarck police were asked to assist the Morton County Sheriff’s Office in locating the suspect, who was wanted for a domestic violence incident.

Officers responded to the location and contacted the suspect through the door. He then refused to come out of the residence. West Dakota SWAT was called to assist.

At 12:20 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the standoff.

The suspect was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the listed charges.

The case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"

Tioga Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Prom"

DCB Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Baseball"

Case Numbers Update 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update 5-23"

Columbus Zoo Jamani

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus Zoo Jamani"

Broadway Circle Details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle Details"

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot in Bank of America Ad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot in Bank of America Ad"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge