Bismarck man in custody after five-hour standoff with police Saturday evening

A 39-year-old Bismarck man was taken into custody early Sunday morning by Bismarck Police and West Dakota SWAT for terrorizing, aggravated assault, and felonious restraint after a five-hour standoff in Central Bismarck.

At 6:51 p.m. on Saturday evening, Bismarck police were asked to assist the Morton County Sheriff’s Office in locating the suspect, who was wanted for a domestic violence incident.

Officers responded to the location and contacted the suspect through the door. He then refused to come out of the residence. West Dakota SWAT was called to assist.

At 12:20 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the standoff.

The suspect was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the listed charges.

The case is currently under investigation.