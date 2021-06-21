Bismarck man in custody on charges including stolen firearm and accessories, possession of meth

A 30-year-old Bismarck man is in custody and being held on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and stolen ammunition, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth and meth paraphernalia.

The man was arrested after an officer noticed a truck that was involved in a gas station drive-off was parked in the area of 1600 block of Laforest Ave on the morning of June 18.

The vehicle was listed as stolen, which led the officer to the man’s residence.  A search of the home yielded two rifles, one of which was stolen, numerous rounds of ammunition, a stolen ballistic vest, meth and meth paraphernalia. 

Bismarck Police were assisted by North Dakota Parole and Probation with the search.

