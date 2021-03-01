Bismarck man injured in stabbing attack Saturday night

A Bismarck man suffered injuries to his hand during a stabbing attack Saturday night.

Bismarck Police report officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 500 block of Gary Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Police found a 38-year-old man, with what authorities said were non-life threatening injuries to his hand.

The victim reported a 31-year-old Bismarck man tried to stab him in the neck and threatened to kill him. Officers later located the suspect who was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder. He is being held at the Bismarck-Mandan Detention Center.