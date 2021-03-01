Bismarck man injured in stabbing attack Saturday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man suffered injuries to his hand during a stabbing attack Saturday night.

Bismarck Police report officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 500 block of Gary Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Police found a 38-year-old man, with what authorities said were non-life threatening injuries to his hand.

The victim reported a 31-year-old Bismarck man tried to stab him in the neck and threatened to kill him. Officers later located the suspect who was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder. He is being held at the Bismarck-Mandan Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

A warm, dry and sunny week ahead

NDC MAR 1

Plays of the week

Hettinger-Scranton Basketball

Skate with officers

Spirit of Excellence Awards

Minot State Basketball

Class B Basketball

High school basketball

Nationwide ammo shortage hits ND

Game warden scholarship available

Special Wishes 4

WDA Swimming

Rep. O'Brien releases statement

FNF pt. 1

FNF Pt 2

The Meeting Space

KX Convo: Tigirlily

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News