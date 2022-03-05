A 31-year-old Bismarck man was pronounced dead Friday night when he swerved into the opposite lane on Highway 10 due to icy road conditions and collided with a 1990 Freightliner at around 5:54 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Bismarck man, who was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry, was traveling east on Highway 10 near 112th St NE near Bismarck. He then lost control of his vehicle, drove into the opposite lane, and collided with the Freightliner, driven by a 68-year-old Bismarck man.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, and the NDHP noted that he was not wearing his seatbelt. His name was not released.

The Semi-Truck driver was not injured and at the moment was not charged.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.