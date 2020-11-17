Bismarck man killed in pedestrian-car crash in Mandan

A Bismarck man was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Street in Mandan.

According to Mandan Police, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around 5:23 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they learned a 19-year-old Mandan man driving west on Main had struck the Bismarck man, who was apparently standing next to his parked car.

The 42-year-old Bismarck man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting the Mandan Police Department in the investigation.