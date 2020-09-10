Bismarck man looks to help the homeless with blanket and sleeping bag drive throughout September

A Bismarck man is teaming up with a church to give back to the homeless.

Jacob Dockter, along with New Song Church, is collecting blankets and sleeping bags throughout the entire month of September.

The items collected will then be given to welcome houses, the homeless shelter and people they see on the street.

They will also be distributing them to those less fortunate along with a bagged meal right in time for winter.

“Getting really cold out and the church sees the need for just the warm blankets for these homeless people. They know it’s rough out there when they don’t have it and just to give them some sort of comfort that they don’t get often. We’re just here to give back,” shared Dockter, the organizer of the drive.

Dockter says he can relate to those who are less fortunate because he has dealt with his own hardships and felt the need to organize the drive.