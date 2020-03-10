Bismarck man pleads guilty to secretly recording female

(AP) — A Bismarck pharmacist has pleaded guilty to federal exploitation and cyberstalking charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Curtis McGarvey is accused of using hidden cameras to record a female guest in his home. McGarvey told U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland Monday that the first images he recorded were the result of a test of equipment to be used at his business, a pharmacy.

McGarvey said he takes full responsibility for any subsequent images. He says the medication he was on for anxiety and depression took away his guilt for his actions.

McGarvey faces a maximum 30 years in prison on the two exploitation charges.

