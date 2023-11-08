BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — George Demarrias is officially pleading ‘not guilty’ to the charge of Terrorizing after he was arrested in September for pulling a gun on a customer at a Bismarck McDonald’s after the customer refused to buy him a Big Mac and a Happy Meal.

According to documents, Demarrias threatened the customer after they refused to buy him food and told him to “get a job.” Police also found the weapon Demarrias used to threaten the customer hidden in his daughter’s stroller.

A felony jury trial for Demarrias is currently set for January 24, 2024.