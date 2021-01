A 49-year-old male driver from Bismarck was traveling north bound on Highway 1806 in a 2015 Chevy Cruze. The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from Bismarck, was standing in the north bound lane when the driver first saw the subject.

The driver was unable to avoid striking the 43-year-old and hit the pedestrian in the northbound lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.