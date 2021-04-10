Bismarck man pronounced dead after motorcycle crash in Mandan

Friday night a 53-year-old Bismarck man was pronounced dead after crashing his motorcycle into the passenger side of crossing vehicle on the Memorial Highway in Mandan.

The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Newman, a resident of Mandan was crossing the highway attempting to turn onto 3rd St. when the Bismarck motorcycle rider collided into his vehicle.

The man was transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck where he was pronounced dead, Newman was not injured in the accident.

The name of the man has not yet been released and the crash currently remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.