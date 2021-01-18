Bismarck man remembers marching with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma

Millions across the U.S. are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today, and one North Dakota man is recalling his time with him.

91-year-old Byron Knutson served in the U.S. Marines and says he was always interested in racial injustices.

When Dr. King made his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, Knutson says he was moved and wanted to do his part.

Two years later, he had the opportunity to march with Dr. King from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery.

He says not only does he remember those times on MLK Day, but every day — and he believes his legacy still lives on.

“I think it would lead to a better lifestyle for people over the years and for people to have a social advantage that would be closely connected to those conditions,” said Knutson.

Knutson says he thinks there has been some progress for African Americans and some of the barriers they face, but there is still work to be done.