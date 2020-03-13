Bismarck Man Seeks Party Endorsement for State Treasurer

A Bismarck man announced his bid for state treasurer. Mark Haugen is seeking the endorsement for the Democratic Treasurer Candidacy.

The position has been held by Republican Kelly Schmidt since 2005.

Although he claims to be nonpartisan, he is currently the District 32 chairman for the Democratic-NPL.

Haugen said his main concern would be three constitutionally mandated funds that were supposedly short-changed.

“By the treasurer’s office over what I believe to be a seven-year period. These three funds are the common school trust fund, the foundation aid stabilization fund and the water resource trust fund. All which are critically important to the state of North Dakota,” said Haugen.

As of right now, only two people are seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement, Rep. Thomas Beadle of Fargo and Rep. Dan Johnston of Kathryn.

