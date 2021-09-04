Bismarck man sentenced to 43 years in prison for October murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man who police say told investigators he fatally shot an acquaintance because he was tired of his teasing has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Diego Ashton pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Robert Becker back in June.

Ashton told police he suffers from mental health issues and that Becker had always given him a hard time about it.

The two drove to a closed gas station in October northwest of Bismarck, where Ashton shot Becker, pulled him out of the vehicle and drove off.