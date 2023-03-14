BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A man charged with shooting his wife’s former boyfriend will soon be serving time in prison.

Joe Laster Sims has been accused of shooting Mathew Lenoir at a mobile home park in January.

According to police, Laster-Sims shot Lenoir after seeing him in a car with Laster Sims’ wife. Sims later plead guilty to the charge of Aggravated Assault.

A judge today sentenced him to three years in prison and three years of probation. As part of the plea agreement, Laster Sims had two other charges thrown out, including aggravated assault and terrorizing.