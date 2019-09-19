Bismarck man sentenced to time served in fatal shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man who fatally shot another man after they argued over a debt has been sentenced to time served behind bars in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

But, Aundra Fontenot won’t be released until he’s served more time on a federal drug crime. The 36-year-old defendant was charged with manslaughter in the June 2018 death of Derrick Left Hand. Fontenot agreed to plead guilty to reckless endangerment and illegally possessing a gun as a felon.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced Fontenot to time served Wednesday. Fontenot was on pretrial release on federal drug charges at the time of the shooting. He eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute drugs and was sentenced to 4½ years in prison.

