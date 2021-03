A 57-year-old Bismarck man suffered serious injuries Friday morning after his pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling south on Highway 1804 about 15 miles north of Bismarck when his vehicle left the road, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The unidentified man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for treatment of serious injuries.



The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.