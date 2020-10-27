Bismarck man sets up COVID Memorial on capitol grounds after losing mother to the virus

A Bismarck man has created a memorial on the capitol grounds honoring those who’ve lost their lives due to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Carl Young is a Democrat running for the State House of Representatives, but he says this is not political.

After losing his mother to the coronavirus at a nursing home in Bottineau just under a month ago, he started the COVID memorial project.

Young has planted more than 230 North Dakota state flags on the capitol mall, each representing two North Dakota lives lost due to the deadly virus.

He says every person deserves to be remembered and acknowledged by local leaders.

“I’m hoping that by placing this here on the capitol grounds, which is the people’s place, we can draw their attention to that and maybe it will have an impact. Because when you see the wind blowing in the flags, it has an impact,” explained Young.

Young says he plans to take the flags down Monday the 2nd, and then plant them at Fargo’s City Hall building.