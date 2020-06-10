Bismarck man to appear on Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America”

When the TV show, “Worst Cooks In America” launches its new season June 21 on the Food Netwoerk, a Bismarck man will be among those featured on the program.

Evan Baker will join 14 people trying to win $25,000 in an effort to shed their “worst cook” reputations and show the most improvement in their kitchen skills.

Evan Baker, in a publicity shot from the Food Network website

According to the network’s publicity biography, “Evan is always positive, even when he’s about to cause an explosion in the kitchen. Originally from Southern California, Evan loves all types of Mexican food, but he just can’t seem to cook any of his favorites on his own. Eager to be a better father and husband, Evan wants to channel his inner Julia Child in boot camp and become a better home cook.”