Bismarck man was in popular Netflix series ‘Tiger King’

For anyone who’s seen the Netflix show Tiger King, you know it’s a huge hit and has been quite the distraction during the pandemic. One North Dakota man recently tweeted that HE was in the Tiger King series…for about three seconds.

Jason Bohrer used to work on Capitol Hill. During that time he got a chance to hold a tiger cub.
To his surprise, years later he noticed his cameo in the popular Netflix series. Bohrer says it gave him a good chuckle and the show has been a great way to get people’s minds off of COVID-19.

“There was just a notice that went out that you could go downstairs and this guy had tiger cubs and I thought that would be something my kids would like is a picture of tiger cubs,” said Bohrer.

He says he might even still have that same sweater he was wearing.

