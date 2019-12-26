Bismarck man who calls himself ‘Baby Chapo’ arrested for drugs

(AP) — A North Dakota man who refers to himself as Baby Chapo in reference to the infamous Mexican drug lord is facing felony drug charges along with another man arrested by Bismarck police.

Geovannie Tapia-Nelson, 19, of Bismarck and Tristen DeMarrias, 20, of Fort Yates, are being held on $100,000 cash bail.

Police say Tapia-Nelson fancies himself after Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel who’s now imprisoned in the United States.

A police affidavit states that Tapia-Nelson and DeMarrias are shown in Snapchat videos displaying drugs, weapons and cash.