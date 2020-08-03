Bismarck man who sexually assaulted infant gets 12 more years for forgery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man convicted of sexually assaulting an infant has been resentenced to 16 years in prison after it was discovered that he forged letters of support for his original sentencing.

Thirty-five-year-old Andrew Glasser was initially given four years in prison after entering an Alford plead to sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty in July 2019 in a related case to abusing a child, tampering with evidence and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

The cases were reopened and three misdemeanor forgery charges were filed when it came to light that Glasser had forged several letters of support.

