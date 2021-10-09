Bismarck-Mandan car chase leads to multiple arrests

Bismarck Police arrested two men early Saturday around 2 a.m. after a car chase that took police through most of Bismarck and across the bridge into Mandan where the men eventually pulled over on 4th Ave NW and surrendered.

Sgt. Cody Berger told KX News that Bismarck Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked on the 1000 block of N. Anderson St. where they noticed two men and a woman in the vehicle. When an officer went to approach the vehicle, they drove away.

Bismarck Police at the time believed the woman was being restrained against her will, giving them cause to pursue the vehicle.

Police pursued the trio through most of Bismarck until they crossed over into downtown Mandan.

Video submitted to KX News by a viewer

The pursuit finally ended when the driver pulled over at the intersection of 4th Ave. NW in Mandan.

After getting all three individuals out of the vehicle, police learned that the woman was not in any danger and she was released.

Both men were arrested after police learned that the male passenger, Ethan Mayhew, 31, had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on drug charges and for giving false information.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Augare, 33, was charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing.

Both men are being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Bismarck Police also wanted to thank the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Mandan Police Department, and Morton County Sheriff’s Office for their help.