BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC hosted Celebrate Bismarck Mandan.

The event was held at the Bismarck event center to celebrate local businesses and their leaders for their accomplishments within the community.

“Every year we send out different categories for awards where our members can vote for outstanding

businesses throughout Bismarck and Mandan,” said Maggie Byrd, event coordinator for Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

Once all the nominations come in, a large award ceremony is held. Byrd says it gives local businesses a chance to celebrate together.

She also says most, if not all, of the businesses who get nominated, make a great effort to be involved in

the community.

“Bismarck and Mandan are both community-driven,” said Byrd. “It’s really awesome to recognize the businesses that try to be a part of the community.”

This year there were a couple of new awards like the best woman-owned business award.

“That one had the most nominations out of every single award category,” said Byrd. “Which I think is really awesome.”

Another new award that was presented this year was the large business of the year award.

“We used to just have a small business person award and this year it changed to small business,” said Byrd. “So it was encompassing all the business so we also wanted to recognize large businesses. “

That award went to the Bravera. CEO of Bravera David Ehlis says he was shocked but appreciative to the chamber and community.

“It’s a reinforcement of our great team, our great culture, and the wonderful community we live and work in,” said Ehlis.

The Chamber says Bismarck and Mandan have grown through the years and contributed that growth to businesses moving to the area.

They say what draws businesses to the region is the tight-knit community feel that is found in Bismarck and Mandan.

To be nominated for the award ceremony, businesses must be members of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC.

Click here to learn more about how you can apply for a membership.