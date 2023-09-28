BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC celebrated outstanding businesses and professionals in the area on Thursday for the 2023 “Celebrate Bismarck-Mandan” award ceremony.

KX News’ Samantha Sayler attended and spoke with an official and an award recipient.

The event center was filled with over 600 people Thursday afternoon, all of whom were in attendance for the Celebrate Bismarck Mandan award ceremony.

Some of the awards include Large and Small Businesses of the Year, Young Entrepreneurs, and Empowering Women in Business.

“We reiterated who our Outstanding Teachers of the Year were. We had our young entrepreneurs come in and they had a little speech done. And then we had two different programs,” said Maggie Byrd, the event coordinator.

Byrd talked about the importance of recognition in our local economy.

“Our 20 under 40, we invited all of them to come on stage. And we have a new program, Empowering Women in Business. We also did our Women-Owned Business, Service of the Year award, Golden Eagle award, and Small and Large Business of the Year,” Byrd said.

The Small Business of the Year award went to Stewart, Deisz, and York Dental of Bismarck.

Katie Stewart of the dental group accepted the award. Stewart says she felt honored and that it was quite a surprise.

“It’s just really cool to think about where our business started 40-some years ago. And the person who created our business is somebody we hold in our hearts all the time. And he’s no longer with us, but we carry his legacy every single day. And to be recognized for that and what he built and what we’re just carrying on is a pretty cool honor,” said Katie Stewart, the Small Business of the Year award recipient.

The chamber would like to thank all who nominated award winners and nominees. The awards would not be possible without nominations.