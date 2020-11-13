Bismarck Mandan Chamber hosts webinar to guide businesses through COVID-19

With the uncertainty of how to navigate through the pandemic, Bismarck Mandan’s Chamber held a webinar to answer any specific questions.

“We really need the help of the business community in order to make a change. And I’m really thrilled that we have individuals as part of our webinar today to be able to hear from you, learn from you. What are your struggles? What can we help you with?” said Renae Moch, the Director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Moch and the City Attorney both explained the Pandemic Mitigation Strategy that’s in place.

In order to slow the spread, they are highly recommending that everyone wear a face-covering in all indoor settings when you are in contact with someone who does not live in your house.

The strategy is set to expire when the county’s positivity rate falls below 8 percent.

Something else they discussed was the backlash business leaders are receiving on a daily basis when it comes to requiring people to mask up.