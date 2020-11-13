Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Mandan Chamber hosts webinar to guide businesses through COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the uncertainty of how to navigate through the pandemic, Bismarck Mandan’s Chamber held a webinar to answer any specific questions.

“We really need the help of the business community in order to make a change. And I’m really thrilled that we have individuals as part of our webinar today to be able to hear from you, learn from you. What are your struggles? What can we help you with?” said Renae Moch, the Director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Moch and the City Attorney both explained the Pandemic Mitigation Strategy that’s in place.

In order to slow the spread, they are highly recommending that everyone wear a face-covering in all indoor settings when you are in contact with someone who does not live in your house.

The strategy is set to expire when the county’s positivity rate falls below 8 percent.

Something else they discussed was the backlash business leaders are receiving on a daily basis when it comes to requiring people to mask up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

YHF: Parkinson's Advocate

Nurses Oppose Plan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12

Dr. Wynne on the Pfizer vacccine

Respite Caregivers

Costco requiring face masks starting May 4

President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

Pay for Teachers

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

A very cold Thursday forecast

Evertide

NDC NOV 12

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss