BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The BisMan Community Food Co-Op has announced that they are closing temporarily — and soon, permanently.

According to a Facebook post made by the Co-Op, on December 31, the organization sent a letter to their members letting them know that the co-op board has been meeting several times a week to discuss the future of the group. Due to low sales, an unsuccessful lease negotiation, and a reduction in staff, it is now impossible to continue the day-to-day operations of the co-op in a proper way. As such, they have been left with no choice but to close the organization’s doors for good.

As of now, the co-op is temporarily closed. It will re-open on a date that is yet to be determined one final time to liquidate all products before closing permanently.

The co-op’s board asks that those who once shopped at the co-op continue to support local vendors in the BisMan community.

For updates on the co-op’s closure and liquidation day, visit their website. This site will remain operational for an unknown period of time.