BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The snow has melted and golf season is officially kicking off for Bismarck and Mandan residents.

According to Bismarck Parks and Recreation, courses will begin opening on Friday, April 28 with every course open by Tuesday, May 2. Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan also shared that they will be open beginning on Friday, April 28.

Here’s the full schedule of course openings:

Pebble Creek Golf Course in Bismarck will open on Friday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan will open on Friday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m.

Tom O’Leary Golf Course in Bismarck will open on Monday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck will open on Tuesday, May 2 at 12:00 p.m.

You can start booking tee times for Bismarck courses starting on Friday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. right here. You can book a tee time for Prairie West in Mandan right now by going to their website.