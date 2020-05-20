Bismarck, Mandan graduation dates, times finalized amid COVID-19 precautions

High school graduations in the Bismarck-Mandan area have been finalized, incorporating appropriate COVID-19 precautions.

For Bismarck, graduation is Sunday, May 24: Century High School at 12:00 p.m., Bismarck High School at 4:00 p.m. and Legacy high School at 8:00 p.m.

Bismarck school officials will check the forecast again on Friday morning to see whether things can continue as planned. The back-up plans include simply adjusting the times on Sunday if needed, moving the date to May 25 or rescheduling everything for early June.

For Mandan, graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Starion Sports Complex.

Students were given four tickets each and only those with tickets will be admitted to the complex to help ensure social distancing and minimal crowding.

Mandan schools also recommends graduates and attendees wear masks; however, they are not required.

The event will be live-streamed as www.nducp.com, and a photographer has been provided to take pictures of each graduate as they receive their diploma.