Bismarck, Mandan Lincoln police departments host Tri-City Community Picnic

People are trying their best to aim for the target to knock first responders in the dunking booth.

This is just one of the exciting activities present at the Tri-City Community Picnic.

“It’s been a good showing so far and we look forward to having more people show up,” Lincoln Police Department Chief Robyn Krile said.

“I think it’s great for the community, everyone can come out,” Kristy Johnson of Bismarck said.

This picnic allows Bismarck, Lincoln, and Mandan Police Departments to take some of their attention off the streets and get more involved in the community.

“We just want to give back to the community, that’s what all cities and the counties do,“ Mandan Police Department Sgt. Michael Breid said.

“Sometimes we become a little detached, we’re busy, there is a lot of stuff going on. Let us get out and have some fun, get the communities together,” Bismarck Police Department Sports Services. Sgt. John Brocker said.

The fun came at no cost to attendees, but donations totaling $13,000 from local businesses supported the event.

The picnic was scheduled for last year, but was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We we’re going to do it at the state capitol, and when we started looking at it afterwards we thought about having something where we can spread out a little bit more doing a few more things,” Brocker said.

Officials said they wanted a way to get to know the community without it being on bad terms.

“You’re not going on a bad day when they’re having a horrible day at their house or a day when someone is taking advantage of them,” Breid said.

Law enforcement say they hope this will become an annual event.