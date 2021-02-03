SILVER ALERT: Bismarck Police need assistance locating missing 70-year-old with dementia

Bismarck Police are asking residents and business owners to be on the lookout for missing 70-year-old Theodore “Ted” Heath, who has dementia and left Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility in Bismarck on foot.

In an emergency text from the police, Heath was said to be on foot and not have appropriate clothing for the cold weather.

He was last seen wearing a husky dog face mask and a Vietnam veteran hat.

He is 6’1″ and 212 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Police are asking you to check your properties and yards and contact 911 if you see anything suspicious or locate Heath.

