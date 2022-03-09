The Bismarck and Mandan police departments, along with Metro Area Ambulance, are warning of a rise in the number of overdoses in the area that appear to be due to fentanyl-laced opiates.

Fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent in the illicit drug supply chain, locally and across the country. Sometimes, the presence of fentanyl is not known to a person purchasing drugs.

In 2021, Bismarck Police responded to 134 overdoses, an 81 percent increase over 2020. Of those overdoses, 19 resulted in death.

Police say the data shows Narcan (Naloxone) was administered by officers 130 times in 2021. Preliminary numbers for 2022 show the trend increasing. Police note Narcan is becoming less effective and often requires multiple doses. It is a temporary antidote and must be followed up with medical treatment.

The effects of fentanyl overdoses are rapid and often deadly. Fentanyl is 30-50 times more powerful than heroin. A lethal dose of fentanyl can be as small as 2,000 micrograms, which is equivalent to a few grains of sand, according to police.

Police and Metro Ambulance officials note the United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl, “and our local communities are not immune. This is an epidemic of catastrophic proportion that affects everyone in some way.”

Police says if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. Don’t be afraid to seek help, they add.

Police and medical responders in the Bismarck-Mandan area have a blunt message for residents: “We urge you to be vigilant and aware of the dangers of illicit drugs and counterfeit pills, and to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are illegal, dangerous, and potentially lethal. If you know of friends or family who with struggle with substance abuse and addiction issues, help is available.”

Information about North Dakota substance abuse treatment programs is available here and here at the KX News website.