BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC kicked off its Annual Lemonade Day Summer Program.

During the program, parents and kids could sign up for a lemonade stand packet at the Dakota Zoo. The program helps to teach kids all the skills it takes to become a successful entrepreneur.

To sign your child up for this year’s Lemonade Day, click here.