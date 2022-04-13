Bismarck and Mandan city officials are urging residents to remove their vehicles from city streets as crews work to plow and open roadways.

The wet, heavy snow is making it harder than usual to move the snow, which makes it harder to maneuver around vehicles left in the streets.

Mandan officials also note, because of the conditions, “there will be snow piled in driveways as the plows clear residential streets. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Bismarck officials also say the conditions mean street clearing results might not be perfect. “Given there will be periods of wind, cold and accumulation of snow and/or ice, snow removal results may not always be ideal. Thank you for your cooperation.”