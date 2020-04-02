Bismarck-Mandan survey: 82 percent of businesses down in revenue due to COVID-19 impact

The vast majority of Bismarck-Mandan businesses are experiencing reduced operating levels and decreased revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Bismarck Chamber EDC survey conducted at the end of March.

The survey was conducted to better understand the impact of the cortonavirus pandemic on local businesses.

Most respondents, 82 percent, say they have experienced a decrease in their weekly revenue as a result of COVID-19, 3 percent reported an increase and 16 percent saw no change.

Sixteen percent of respondents indicated their business is closed — of those, 75 percent said they are closed as the result of a voluntary decision, and 25 percent reportedthey were forced to close.

Businesses said they are operating at an average of 57 percent of their normal levels and are receiving an average of 78 percent of the goods and services they have purchased from venors.

Businesses also said they are able to sell, ship and/or deliver an average of 73 percent of their goods and services.

In a bit of good news, the survey found 62 percent of businesses have not experienced a change in their employee levels. Of the 108 businesses that did indicate employee level changes, 6 reported new hires, 75 reported layoffs and 13 reported terminations.

Beyond concerns about the general health of employees, business owners and managers shared worries about retaining employees and making payroll, employee financial stability, the potential loss of employees to other industries, the ability of employees to work remotely and mental health distress.

Respondents were nearly split on whether their business has access to a standing line of credit for working capital. Nearly one-third have contacted their lender about deferred payments, interest-only payments, a bridge loan or other financing, 45 percent have not and 25 percent indicated it is unnecessary. A third of respondents expressed interest in Small Business Administration disaster loans.

Top concerns among Bismarck-Mandan area businesses: Decreasing consumer confidence and spending; financing impact on operations, liquidity and capital; a global or U.S. recession and employee stress.

The group issued the joint survey March 26-31 to gather input about economic consequences, as well as to determine and prioritize services for area businesses, members and stakeholders, and identify those in need. Surveyors are sharing results with local, state and federal elected and appointed officials.

The survey was conducted March 26-31 and received 436 responses with self-identification from 116 indicating a Bismarck location, 71 from Mandan, and 7 others.

The survey was developed in partnership with Bismarck Downtowners, Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bismarck Mandan Home Builders Association, Center for Technology and Business at the IDEA Center, City of Bismarck, City of Mandan Business Development and Communications Department and the Mandan Progress Organization.