Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck-Mandan survey: 82 percent of businesses down in revenue due to COVID-19 impact

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The vast majority of Bismarck-Mandan businesses are experiencing reduced operating levels and decreased revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Bismarck Chamber EDC survey conducted at the end of March.

The survey was conducted to better understand the impact of the cortonavirus pandemic on local businesses.

Most respondents, 82 percent, say they have experienced a decrease in their weekly revenue as a result of COVID-19, 3 percent reported an increase and 16 percent saw no change.

Sixteen percent of respondents indicated their business is closed — of those, 75 percent said they are closed as the result of a voluntary decision, and 25 percent reportedthey were forced to close.

Businesses said they are operating at an average of 57 percent of their normal levels and are receiving an average of 78 percent of the goods and services they have purchased from venors.

Businesses also said they are able to sell, ship and/or deliver an average of 73 percent of their goods and services.

In a bit of good news, the survey found 62 percent of businesses have not experienced a change in their employee levels. Of the 108 businesses that did indicate employee level changes, 6 reported new hires, 75 reported layoffs and 13 reported terminations.

Beyond concerns about the general health of employees, business owners and managers shared worries about retaining employees and making payroll, employee financial stability, the potential loss of employees to other industries, the ability of employees to work remotely and mental health distress.

Respondents were nearly split on whether their business has access to a standing line of credit for working capital. Nearly one-third have contacted their lender about deferred payments, interest-only payments, a bridge loan or other financing, 45 percent have not and 25 percent indicated it is unnecessary. A third of respondents expressed interest in Small Business Administration disaster loans.

Top concerns among Bismarck-Mandan area businesses: Decreasing consumer confidence and spending; financing impact on operations, liquidity and capital; a global or U.S. recession and employee stress.

The group issued the joint survey March 26-31 to gather input about economic consequences, as well as to determine and prioritize services for area businesses, members and stakeholders, and identify those in need. Surveyors are sharing results with local, state and federal elected and appointed officials.

The survey was conducted March 26-31 and received 436 responses with self-identification from 116 indicating a Bismarck location, 71 from Mandan, and 7 others.

The survey was developed in partnership with Bismarck Downtowners, Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bismarck Mandan Home Builders Association, Center for Technology and Business at the IDEA Center, City of Bismarck, City of Mandan Business Development and Communications Department and the Mandan Progress Organization.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge