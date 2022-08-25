BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After nearly two years away from in-person events, the American Heart Association announced the 2022 Bismarck Go Red for Women Event will return to the community.

The American Heart Association is the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.

According to a news release, this signature event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at the Bacendick State Room at the Bismarck State College National Center for Energy Excellence, and will feature a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 and will include inspiring survivor stories and information to help women reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke.

“The fight to end heart disease and stroke in women is relentless, and since the last in-person event in November 2019, the American Heart Association has remained committed to raising awareness of the number one killer of women, cardiovascular disease, and funding lifesaving research for women’s heart health,” said event chair Julie Jeske with Bravera Bank. “It’s not just about wearing red. It’s not just about sharing heart health facts. There’s something about the energy that builds when we meet in person for this movement and we’re looking forward to being able to see one another and continue raising funds for this worthy cause.”

Since 2004, Go Red for Women has had a profound impact on women’s health.

As the trusted, passionate, and relevant force to eradicate heart disease and stroke, through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association remains steadfast and committed to meeting the comprehensive health needs of women at every life stage.

The Go Red for Women Event is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

For more information and to register to attend, visit the Go Red for Women Event’s website.