The Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals launched their first Biz and Brews series of this year. The event allows bar, coffee shop, and brewery owners to share the stories of how their businesses began. The Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals network outlined many reasons for putting breweries in the spotlight.

“They are pretty vital when it comes to the livelihood of our community and bringing people together and just our different organizations,” Bismarck Mandan Young Professionals Network’s event planning specialist Gabrielle Abouassaly said.

The Biz and Brews series allows brewmasters like Jordan Everaert to share their journey of successful brewing. Everaert said the thrill of brewing goes back to him brewing on the weekends at home with his stepfather and friends, then he realized it’s what he wanted to do.

“It’s pretty easy, you just add a Stihl and you have to figure out bottling,” Everaert said.

Mike Frohlich, who founded Laughing Sun 10 years ago, said it’s not a nine-to-five shift when running a business and it doesn’t leave a lot of time for anything else.



“I put in 70 hours a week for probably eight years. You’re going to live in your business, you’re going to do a lot of stuff,” Frohlich said.

Another investment, besides all the time involved, is the thousands of dollars it took to make it happen.

“Raise some capital, it’s going to take you 10 times more money than you think it’s going to take. Don’t nickel and dime your equipment, you’re going to end up with a product that’s probably inferior,” Frohlich said.

