MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The body of a 53-year-old Bismarck man, Raymond Mallard, was found deceased outside of a residence in southeast Mandan early Monday morning.

According to the Mandan Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street around 10:18 a.m. where they initially found an unidentified male body.

After an autopsy was conducted, the man was identified as Mallard.

At this time his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Mandan Police Department at (701) 667-3250.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.