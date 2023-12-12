BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Each year, the Bismarck Marathon brings together the community to celebrate health and wellness — whether they participate in the event or not.

In 2023, the event made donations of more than $55,000 to 28 different local charities.

Seven of the selected organizations, including YouthWorks, Heavens Helpers, and CPABLE, were selected to receive $5,000. Co-director Josh Askvig says these organizations all help our community grow in a unique way.

“When we have extra resources,” he explained, “we’re able to put those back into the community and grow youth, health, and wellness. It’s just so rewarding to see the fruits of that work come to fruition. To see and hear what the organizations are going to do with the money and the resources, and how they’re going to continue to support these ideas in the Bismarck-Mandan community is just so, so rewarding — especially when you can do it to the tune of over $55,000.”

Askvig and Mark Momerak also announced that they’ll be stepping down from the role as co-directors of the marathon. The duo will be succeeded by Pat Johnson and Andy Nielsen, who are currently board members for the event.